Muslim Community Busy In Eid Ul Fitr Shopping Frenzy As Ramadan Reaches Halfway Mark
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) As Ramazan reaches its halfway mark, the Muslim nation has plunged into a frenzy of Eid preparations where markets, shopping malls and bazaars across the country are overflowing with people of all ages, racing to complete their grocery shopping and Eid purchases.
According to a footage report aired on ptv news, there can be seen overcrowded markets, with shoppers scrambling to get their hands on essential items, such as clothing, shoes and matching jewellery.
"The shopping malls are packed, but the sales are amazing. I have already bought so much stuff, and I am not even done yet," said Ali from Multan.
"The energy in the markets is electric. Everyone is so excited for Eid. I love this time of year," said another customer from Peshawar.
"I have been queuing up for hours to buy some fabric for my sister's Eid day. The lines are so long, but I know it'll be worth it in the end," said a women from Faisalabad.
"I have been to three different markets today, and they are all packed. I just want to get some new clothes for my kids for Eid," said a citizen from Lahore.
"I am exhausted from shopping all day. The crowds are overwhelming, but it is all worth it for Eid," said another customer woman from Karachi.
"I have been waiting in line for hours to get my kids' clothes stitched.
The tailor is overwhelmed with orders," said a woman from Islamabad.
"I have been working non-stop for days to meet the demand for stitched clothes. It's a busy time, but it's also a blessing to be able to provide for my family," said the tailor from Rawalpindi.
"We are offering a special Eid discount on our clothing range. It's a great opportunity for customers to shop and save," said a spokesperson for a popular clothing brand in Lahore.
"I am trying to stick to my budget, but it's hard when there are so many amazing deals and discounts. I keep finding things I 'need' to buy," said a customer from Quetta.
"The streets are jam-packed, and the traffic is crazy. But despite the chaos, everyone is so happy and festive. It is a really special time of year," said Omar from Rawalpindi.
Home decor and furniture sales are also seeing a surge, as many shoppers look to spruce up their homes for Eid celebrations.
food and grocery sales are up, with many shoppers stocking up on traditional Eid treats and ingredients.
