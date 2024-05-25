Muslim Conference AJK holds mammoth rally 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference organized a mammoth rally 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan and Istehkam Pakistan rally' led by its leader Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan reached here on Saturday.

The rally started from Kohala and departed for Muzaffarabad through the caravan of hundreds of vans, buses, Jeeps and Motorcycles and thousands of people participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying national flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir and chanting the slogans like Kashmir Banega Pakistan, Pakistan Zindabad, Tehreek Azadi Zindabad and other slogans in favour of Pakistan.

Prior, the President of Muslim conference hoisted the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir at Kohala and thousands of people including men, women, children and students comprising mostly on youths gathered on the occasion and chanted Pakistan Zindabad and other slogans with full emotions and proceeded towards AJK capital Muzaffarabad.

While speaking on the occasion, President Muslim conference Sardar Attique has said that it has become pivotal responsibility for Muslim conference to put hurdles in the way to stop political crises.

He said that Ideology of accession to Pakistan is in fact, the ideology of the completion of Pakistan in its true perspective and Kashmiri people rendering unprecedented sacrifices for last 76 years to achieve this objective.

He said the MC will continue its political struggle till the ideological mission could be completed.

Sardar Attique was of the view that MC ideology was the voice of every heart of Kashmiri individual which could not hushed up or wipe out and saying that MC played a basic role in recent public movement for highlighting the basic rights of the people of Azad Kashmir.

He said that Muslim Conference from its emergence and up till now has played vital role for infusing the importance of completion ideology of Pakistan among Kashmiri people.

He said the Muslim Conference under the leadership of Quid e Millat Ch. Ghulam Abass, Mujahid awal Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan and Sardar Sikander Hayyat Khan have had determined ideological direction of the state and ensured the rights of its people within the state, he added.

Attique said that MC has established ideological infrastructure in liberated territory since 1947 and strengthened ideological boundaries in Azad Kashmir but few political malicious elements in their inferior complexity turned against Muslim Conference due its public fame and engaged in conspiracy to weaken its ideological.

He categorically said that we are the defenders of our ideological boundaries and continue its struggle till to achieve the theoretical goal and are ready to give sacrifices in this regard and saying that coming into power was never their destination, Attique added.