Open Menu

Muslim Council Of Elders Denounces Attacks On Churches In Jaranwala

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Muslim Council of Elders denounces attacks on Churches in Jaranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Under the guidance of the esteemed Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Muslim Council of Elders on Friday vehemently denounced the recent assault on religious harmony in the wake of the Jaranwala incident.

According to a statement received here, extremists who defiled copies of the Holy Quran and initiated an unfortunate series of events have drawn sharp condemnation from the Council. The subsequent retaliatory strikes on multiple churches in Jaranwala, Pakistan, executed by yet another faction of extremists, have further intensified concerns.

Muslim Council of Elders Secretary-General, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, expressed strong dissent against such reprehensible actions.

He affirmed that these criminal deeds stand in stark contradiction to the values upheld by divine religions, laws, and human ethics.

"The core principles of mutual respect and refraining from targeting places of worship are shared across these teachings. The Holy Quran's teachings are unambiguous in their emphasis on safeguarding places of worship and abstaining from any form of aggression directed towards them," he added.

In an urgent appeal, the Muslim Council of Elders called upon leaders on both sides to promptly address the discord that has arisen.

"Countering hate speech with dialogue, promoting tolerance, nurturing coexistence, and fostering human fraternity are highlighted as the means to bridge the divide," he maintained.

As Pakistan faces this critical juncture, the Council invoked the blessings of Allah Almighty to shield the nation and itspeople from all adversity and harm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Condemnation Jaranwala Criminals Muslim All From

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at ..

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at Vuelta Burgos in Spain

36 minutes ago
 Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters ..

Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters T10

1 hour ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management C ..

U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf in Lahore

1 hour ago
 2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to s ..

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to start on September 21

2 hours ago
 Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea agai ..

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

3 hours ago
 Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

3 hours ago
Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

4 hours ago
 Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 bi ..

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 billion at end of 2022: Thani Al ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds ga ..

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds gathering to mark World Humanita ..

4 hours ago
 UAE a key player in supporting international human ..

UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zay ..

4 hours ago
 Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

5 hours ago
 Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan