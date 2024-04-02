Muslim Council of Elders hosts interfaith Iftar to celebrate 10th anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Muslim Council of Elders hosted an interfaith Iftar at Serena Hotel Islamabad last night to mark the tenth anniversary of its establishment, aiming to promote peace, coexistence, and human fraternity on an international scale.

The participants appreciated the efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders for the promotion of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity and congratulated the council on its tenth anniversary.

Representatives of all religions, intellectuals, prominent religious leaders, university teachers, social and political personalities and the journalistic community participated in this interfaith Iftar.

Newly elected Senator Nasir Mehmood Butt, Professor Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Chairman of Islamic Ideological Council, Sardar Ranjit Singh, former member of KPK Assembly, Dr. Ikramul Haq, Secretary of Islamic Ideological Council, Professor Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi, Chairman of Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad, Christopher Sharaf, Coordinator of Saiban Pakistan Program, Prof. Dr. Ikramul Haq, former Imam Khatib of the Presidency, representatives of various religions, the business community and social personalities were invited in this event.