Muslim Council Of Elders To Launch Second Edition Of 'Faith Pavilion' At COP29 To Address Climate Challenges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 06:47 PM
The Muslim Council of Elders is set to launch the second edition of the ‘Faith Pavilion’ at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), which will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, this November
The initiative aims to enhance the role of religions in addressing global climate challenges, continuing the momentum gained during COP28.
The Faith Pavilion will bring together representatives from 11 diverse faiths and denominations in over 40 discussion sessions. The platform will focus on fostering a collective spiritual response to climate issues, sustaining the initiatives introduced in the previous conference.
Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, highlighted the importance of blending ethical values with scientific knowledge to develop innovative climate solutions.
He stressed the significant role that religious and intellectual leaders can play in guiding communities towards justice and sustainability, emphasizing their potential as a moral force in the fight against climate change.
Judge Abdelsalam also praised the Higher Committee overseeing preparations for COP28 for supporting the Muslim Council of Elders' Faith Pavilion initiative and ensuring its continuation.
He noted that the Pavilion will remain a permanent forum for dialogue among religious and thought leaders, dedicated to identifying effective solutions to climate-related challenges.
The upcoming COP29 in Baku is expected to witness a robust discussion on how faith-based perspectives can contribute to global environmental policies and practices.
