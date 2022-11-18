UrduPoint.com

Muslim Countries, A Massive Market For Halal Cosmetics Business: Indonesian Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Muslim countries, a massive market for halal cosmetics business: Indonesian envoy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The 2nd International Conference on 'Dermal Sciences' was organised by the Department of Dermatology Sciences, The University of Faisalabad (TUF), here on Friday.

Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam M Tugio attended the conference as the chief guest. The theme of the conference was skin and cosmeceuticals, production, practice and regulations.

Addressing the conference, the ambassador praised the efforts of Madina Foundation in educational and medical fields. He greeted TUF board of Governors (BoG) Chairman Haider Amin for successfully achieving the significant rankings for The University of Faisalabad.

About halal cosmetics, Adam M Tugio shed light on the scope available in economy for halal cosmetics, especially among Muslim countries. He said that more than 25 per cent of the global population comprises Muslims, which makes halal cosmetics markets a massive opportunity for investors. He emphasised that the expected volume in the economy for halal products would reach up to 6 trillion by 2024, so it must be the centre of attention for all global investors.

Discussing the demographical similarities between Indonesia and Pakistan, Tugio said that young influencers would play a vital role in promoting and marketing of halal cosmetics around the world, especially in Muslim countries.

He admired the fact that halal cosmetics would certainly face some challenges such as Islamophobia and misconceptions regarding halal products but intense research and brainstorming by institutes like The University of Faisalabad would help in facing such challenges.

Earlier, the envoy inaugurated the 2nd international dermal conference at Ali auditorium where head of department dermal sciences Tanzila Khalid briefed the chief guest and other dignitaries about the aims of dermal conference and opening session which focused on halal cosmetics.

In welcoming remarks, BoG Chairman Haider Amin thanked the Indonesian envoy for his visit at the 2nd international dermal conference. hE presented a memento to the Ambassador of Indonesia. Shields were also presented to Prof Dr Shaukat Parvez and Abiha Hamid.

Tugio presented a cultural book to TUF BoG chairman for promoting cultural harmony between Indonesia and Pakistan. He visited various departments of the university. He took a round of the Madina Teaching Hospital (MTH) and observed the state-of-the-art medical facilities being provided by Madina Foundation.

