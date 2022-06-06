UrduPoint.com

Muslim Countries Protest Against Remarks Of Indian Officials Against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The State of Kuwait Sunday summoned the ambassador of India and handed him a protest note in which it completely rejected and denounced the statements made by an official in the ruling party BJP against the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait summoned the ambassador of India, where he met with the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asian Affairs, who handed him an official protest note expressing the State of Kuwait's categorical rejection and condemnation of the insulting statements against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and islam and Muslims issued by one of the officials in the ruling party.

The ministry explained that while the State of Kuwait welcomed the statement issued by the ruling party in India, during which it announced the suspension of the aforementioned official from carrying out his duties and activities in the party because of these offensive statements, it demanded a public apology for those hostile statements, the continuation of which without deterrence or punishment will constitute to Increasing aspects of extremism and hatred and undermining elements of moderation, noting that issuing such statements reflects a clear ignorance of the message of peace and tolerance of Islamic religion, and the great role Islam had played in building civilizations in all countries of the world, including India.

India's ambassador to Qatar was also summoned to the Foreign Office of Qatar and the issue of provocative statements of Indian ruling party officials against the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was raised.

Superstores in Saudia Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain removed Indian products after insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Indian PM Modi's close aide.

There was also a strong protest by Muslims on social media platforms.

