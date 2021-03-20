Muslim countries should take notice of Houthi rebels attacks at Saudi Arabia: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The Muslims especially the Arabs should take immediate action of the increased attacks of Houthi rebels at Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East said.

Talking to journalist, Hafiz Ashrafi, who is also Chairman, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) stressed for redoubling the efforts to seek political solution on the issue of Yemen issue.

Ashrafi said that Pakistan's stance from day one was that foreign interference in Arab Islamic countries should come to an end. Countries and elements who used to support terrorist groups, individuals and organisations must be held accountable.

Extremism and terrorism on the behalf of islam was an oppression, which Muslim countries must handle with mutual unity and stability.

Some 80,000 Pakistanis have sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism, he said and added that, today, with praise of Allah Almighty, Pakistan has overcome the menace of Terrorism.

Ashrafi said that the visit of the leaders of the Gulf countries to Pakistan and the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Egypt have given a new impetus to relations between Pakistan and Arab Islamic Countries.

The Government was making continued efforts to promote and strengthen economic, religious, cultural and tourism relations instead of seeking debt an aid, he remarked.

To a question, he said that the role of the Emir of Kuwait in the reconciliation process between the Arab countries was commendable.

The Emir and the Prime Minister of Kuwait have invited the Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Kuwait and Pakistan leadership is also looking forward to meet the Emir of Kuwait and the Prime Minister of Kuwait, said Ashrafi.

Efforts to resolve the visa issue and enhancing cooperation with Kuwait in various fields was major success and practical undertaking of the government's successful foreign policy.

He said that the visa issue between Pakistan and Kuwait was being resolved after nine years adding that both of the countries are moving towards mutual understanding.

Responding to a question, he said the solution to the confrontation between Pakistan and India was to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan does not want war but Pakistan has the capability to respond to any aggression, said Ashrafi.

"Our armed forces as well as the nation believe in faith, piety and Jehad for the sake of Allah," he said.

Indian intelligence agencies had planned to assassinate key Pakistani clerics and religious scholars, which has been foiled by the Pakistan's security agencies successfully.

Ashrafi said that there was no question of recognizing Israel. Pakistan will accept the same solution of Kashmir and Palestine as accepted by Palestinians and Kashmiris.

He said that Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was a very strong forum of Arab countries and Pakistan has strong ties with GCC and this relationship will be further strengthened in future.