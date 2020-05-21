UrduPoint.com
Muslim Coutries Should Develop Consensus On Al-Quds: Dr Shireen Mazari

Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:21 AM

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday urged the Muslim countries to develop a consensus on the issue of Al-Quds and take a united stand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday urged the Muslim countries to develop a consensus on the issue of Al-Quds and take a united stand.

The minister, in her address to an Al-Quds conference through video, said Pakistan had kept the issue of Al-Quds alive, which was no more on the agenda of international fora.

The Palestinian Muslims were being treated like those of Africa, she added.

Dr Mazari said India, Israel and the United States had joined hands to impose their hegemony in the region but they would never succeed in their designs.

She said India was continuously violating human rights in occupied Kashmir and it had been trying to annex the valley by abrogating Article 35-A of its constitution, besides bringing demographic changes.

