Muslim Hands, AIOU Mirpur hosts capacity building workshop

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Regional Campus of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur here on Tuesday hosted a day-long capacity building workshop, in collaboration with Muslim Hands International (MHI).

According to AIOU official details, MHI UK-based distinguished NGO with established roots in Pakistan and AJK raising awareness among the masses about the significance of plantation for earning and livelihood in this era of rising dearness and price hikes.

The workshop, led by renowned resource person Dr. Tayyaba Kanwal, provided participants with insights into the cultivation process, including soil preparation, nurturing, caring, and growth of plants aimed at generating income.

Dr. Tayyaba Kawal actively engaged participants in hands-on activities, emphasizing the practical aspects of the successful plantation. Discussions included techniques for cultivating Seeds, soil preparation, and the nurturing process crucial for plant growth, aligning with AIOU's commitment to sustainable income sources.

The Chief Guest, Imran Sadiq Malik, commended AIOU Mirpur for its efforts in promoting plantation initiatives in AJK.

Malik also suggested exploring Mushroom and Olive production in the region as potential avenues for economic development.

Faisal Shahzad, Regional Director AIOU Mirpur, highlighted the importance of cultivating fruit and vegetable plants, emphasizing their effective use in kitchen gardening and income generation.

Qamar Atta, Coordinator Muslim Hands, earlier guided the participants to engage in kitchen gardening and domestic plant gardens for their livelihood. He ensured to conduct of such workshops every month for the sustainable growth of homemade products produced by these workshops.

Practical training sessions during the workshop covered the application of urea and other essential techniques for a successful plantation.

Participants actively participated in preparing various products derived from the cultivated plants, gaining valuable insights into income-generating resources.

Observers while talking to APP over here on this occasion believed that collaborative efforts of AIOU Mirpur, Dr. Tayyaba Kanwal, Chief Guest Imran Sadiq Malik and Regional Director of the varsity Faisal Shahzad, aimed at empowering communities through sustainable agricultural practices, contributing to economic growth and self-reliance in the AJK region, will bear fruit.

APP/ahr/378