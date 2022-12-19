Muslim Hands ED briefs NDMA chair on project progress in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Executive Director Muslim Hands, Pakistan Syed Javid Gillani called on the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik here on Monday and apprised him about the progress of the construction of climate-friendly houses in areas of Mastung and Jafarabad, Balochistan.

He also invited Chairman NDMA to inaugurate the newly built houses upon completion in January 2023 and briefed him on the working scope of his organization in the country, a news release said.

Chairman NDMA acknowledged the relief efforts by Muslim Hands during Floods 2022 and its active participation in the ongoing rehabilitation phase.

He emphasized laying out a comprehensive humanitarian response model for donors and international as well as local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for well-coordinated and tangible outcomes of the relief and rehabilitation process.

He highlighted the upcoming NDMA's public declaration to indicate the contours of the future Disasters Management Plan in Pakistan after consultation with all key stakeholders.