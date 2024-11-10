Open Menu

Muslim Hands' Free Life Saving Vaccination Center Set Up In AJK's Remote Sehensa Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Under the spirit to serve the much-deserving ailing humanity with free medicines, Britain-based international NGO Muslim Hands has established Muslim Hands' Life Saving Drugs Pharmacy and Dog Bite Vaccination Center in remote subdivision Sehensa in Kotli district of Mirpur division in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the organization said.

"The Muslim Hands' Life Saving Drugs Pharmacy and Dog Bite Vaccination Center in Sehensa is dedicated to furnishing free medicines to the much deserving needy classes of the society irrespective of their financial footing aimed at their swift medical aid and recovery," Qamar Atta Raja, Head Media Wing of the Muslim Hands Mirpur AJK office, told APP here on Sunday.

 

Elaborating, Atta said, "The Muslim Hands' mission is to ensure everyone's delivery of quality healthcare, regardless of their financial conditions, by supporting UN #SDG3 (Ensure Healthy Lives) and #SDG10 (Reduce Inequalities)".

The Muslim Hands' media wing master invited those seeking to serve sick humanity in general and philanthropists in particular to move ahead to donate, joining helping hand with Muslim Hands to save lives.

"Every contribution brings us closer to a world where everyone has access to life-saving medicines," Qamar Atta underlined.

APP/ahr/378

