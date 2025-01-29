Muslim hands kicks off "Cleanliness Campaign 2025,make New Mirpur-AJK City clean" under Solid Waste Management Project

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Jan, 2025) A UK-based international charity organization - the Muslim Hands, AJK Chapter Wednesday launched "Cleanliness Campaign 2025,Make New Mirpur-AJK City Clean" in Mirpur New City, under a joint venture between Muslim Hands Solid Waste Management and the state-run Mangla Dam Housing Authority (MDHA).

Amjad Iqbal, Director of Estate & Administration MDHA, besides the concerned MDHA officials and the Muslim Hands Mirpur AJK team led by Regional Chief Muhammad Suleman inaugurated the campaign.

Unveiling the salient features and Prime objectives of the project, Muslim Hands Media Manager, Qamar Atta Raja told APP that the collaborative effort aimed at to enhance the city's cleanliness and overall health by addressing various environmental and cleanliness concerns.

" It will cover the 6 sectors (6 wards of the local government) of the New City. Key initiatives include the clearance of 13 random dumping sites, thorough road cleaning from waste, the beautification of medians, the renovation of 5 city squares (chowks), the pruning of tree branches, the painting of trees planted by Muslim Hands under Environmental project, and the application of sprays to control weeds and shrubs", he said and added "the campaign aligns with several SDGs, particularly SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 17 (Partnership for the Goals) emphasizing the importance of creating healthy and sustainable urban environments".

The MH Mirpur-AJK Media Manager said that the campaign, launched under SWM project would improve public health, enhance environmental quality, and boost city aesthetics.

By clearing 13 dumping sites and promoting proper waste management, the campaign will reduce disease spreading, improve air and water quality, and mitigate climate change. These benefits will make an impact on community health and enhance community pride. Before the initiation of the campaign, a proper dumping site was prepared away from the community and the collected waste would be dumped there scientifically, Qamar Atta Raja said.

"Moreover, the campaign will encourage responsible waste management practices among 17000 residents of the targeted area like our at-source segregation & door to door waste collection, also enhance our project's effectiveness and acceptance in New City and the whole district", he added.

