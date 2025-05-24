Muslim Hands Launches Clothes Stitching Training Centers For Women In AJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2025 | 08:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Under the spirit to produce quality skilled female power, Britain-based global social welfare outfit—the Muslim Hands International—established Women Training Institution Kubra Training and Production Centers have started imparting large-scale training to women in uniform production using modern machinery and technique at its centers located in Kotli, Mirpur Dadyal, Ali Baig, Rawalakot, and several other parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir, it was officially said.
Disclosing this head media wing of the MH, AJK Chapter, Raja Qamar Atta told APP here on Saturday that the Center, a major women's professional training empowerment project in Azad Jammu Kashmir, was engaged to train unskilled women in sewing and related skills according to the modern needs.
Unveiling details, he said that under the program, unskilled women were not only being trained in stitching clothes but also being made self-reliant in starting their own businesses to improve their lives besides their families.
"Muslim Hands is taking further effective measures to create more employment opportunities for women," Qamar Atta said.
To a question, the MH Media Wing head said, Women are being trained initially in uniform production so that uniforms could be manufactured on a large scale in Azad Jammu Kashmir according to the immediate needs, enabling thousands of women to participate and start their respective bread earnings.
"In the coming days, these centers will serve as a source of modern training and employment opportunities for women on a large scale across AJK," Qamar added.
APP/ahr/378
