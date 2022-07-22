Muslim Hands to furnish Mirpur Div. with friendly education institutes for girls soon: LoU Signed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) : July 22 (APP) ::United Kingdom based NGO Muslim Hands is soon going to launch a gigantic project to establish friendly education institutes for girls in Mirpur Division under the WASH Project.

This was disclosed at a high level meeting held here Friday for signing the Letter of Understanding (LoU) between Salman Khan, Executive Manager, Muslim Hands based in Mirpur and Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, Govt. of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education, Razzaq Ahmed Khan, while speaking at the occasion, expressed his gratitude to Muslim Hands Mirpur for supporting the cause of female education by upgrading present facilities into education friendly institutes.

He said that despite constraints, the Govt. was committed to facilitate and promote female education across the board yet no state can achieve best results without the support of civil society and international development partners.

He thanked Raja Muhammad Razzaq, former Secretary to Govt. of AJK, for his volunteer services for securing meaningful support of INGOs for Govt. Departments.

Executive Manager Salman Khan thanked Secretary E&S Education and his department for deliberations and identifying the weak areas for tangible partnership.

He said that Muslim Hands was keen for partnering with Govt. Departments in the area of Health, Education, Clean Drinking Water, Social Sector, Environment Protection as part of ongoing efforts of Govt. of Pakistan and Govt. of AJK to achieve targets set under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

"Pakistan affirmed its commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by adopting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as its own national development agenda through a unanimous National Assembly Resolution in 2016", he concluded with hope of continuous partnership for dispensing quality education across AJK.