UrduPoint.com

Muslim Institute To Organize Walk On Junagadh Black Day On Nov 9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:54 PM

Muslim Institute to organize Walk on Junagadh Black Day on Nov 9

Muslim Institute would organize a walk on 'Junagadh Black Day' from China Chowk to National Press Club on November 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Muslim Institute would organize a walk on 'Junagadh Black Day' from China Chowk to National Press Club on November 9.

Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Dewan of Junagadh State and Chairman Muslim Institute, Prince Adnan Aurangzeb Wal-e-Swat, Kanwar Dilshad Ex Federal Secretary Election Commission and Farzana Yaqoob former minister for social welfare AJK would also participate in the walk, said a press release.

Muslim Institute is a think-tank dedicated to promoting peace, stability and prosperity particularly in Muslims and the world at large. For this purpose, Institute hosting seminars, conferences , cultural events, round table discussions, online debates and sessions with experts as well as undertakes research projects.

In this respect, in e-connection with the Junagadh Black Day, Muslim Institute would organize an exclusive walk to condemned the illegal occupation of the Junagadh.

Related Topics

World China Election Commission Of Pakistan Sultan Ahmed Azad Jammu And Kashmir November Muslim From

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

42 minutes ago
 NIH for ensuring preparedness to curtail dengue tr ..

NIH for ensuring preparedness to curtail dengue transmission

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain bilateral engagement, ..

Pakistan desires to maintain bilateral engagement, long term multi-domain ties w ..

3 minutes ago
 136 new cases of dengue reported in KP, raising in ..

136 new cases of dengue reported in KP, raising infection toll to 8393

22 minutes ago
 Awami Tahreek stages protest outside DIG office ag ..

Awami Tahreek stages protest outside DIG office against alleged occupation of pa ..

22 minutes ago
 US warns of new sanctions over 'undemocratic' Nica ..

US warns of new sanctions over 'undemocratic' Nicaragua election

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.