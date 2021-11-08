Muslim Institute to organize Walk on Junagadh Black Day on Nov 9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Muslim Institute would organize a walk on 'Junagadh Black Day' from China Chowk to National Press Club on November 9.

Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Dewan of Junagadh State and Chairman Muslim Institute, Prince Adnan Aurangzeb Wal-e-Swat, Kanwar Dilshad Ex Federal Secretary Election Commission and Farzana Yaqoob former minister for social welfare AJK would also participate in the walk, said a press release.

Muslim Institute is a think-tank dedicated to promoting peace, stability and prosperity particularly in Muslims and the world at large. For this purpose, Institute hosting seminars, conferences , cultural events, round table discussions, online debates and sessions with experts as well as undertakes research projects.

In this respect, in e-connection with the Junagadh Black Day, Muslim Institute would organize an exclusive walk to condemned the illegal occupation of the Junagadh.