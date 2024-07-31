Muslim leaders strongly condemn assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2024) The leaders from around the Muslim world strongly condemned assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday.

The leaders called it a cowardly attack.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas strongly condemned the killing, describing it as a “cowardly attack” and a “dangerous act”.

In his statement, Abbas urged the Palestinian people to unite in the face of this tragedy, emphasizing the need for solidarity amidst the crisis.

Qatar has also issued a firm denunciation of the assassination, which took place in Tehran. The Qatari government warned that the killing of Haniyeh and the ongoing Israeli assaults on civilians in Gaza could significantly escalate regional tensions.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the incident, asserting that the assassination underscores the Israeli government's lack of interest in pursuing peace. The ministry called on the international community to take action to prevent further escalation and potential large-scale conflicts in the region.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry echoed similar concerns, with a representative denouncing the assassination as an "unacceptable political killing." The Russian statement highlighted that such acts are likely to exacerbate the already high tensions in the region.

The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, as the repercussions of this event unfold and its impact on regional stability becomes clearer.