Muslim leadership to take clear stance over Israel-Palestine conflict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Malik Ehsan Ullah Tiwana on Wednesday urged leaders of the Islamic countries to break their silence and support Palestinians against Israeli atrocities.

"Palestinians need strong and unending support to liberate themselves from Israel's occupation, he said while speaking to ptv news channel.

He expressed Pakistan's solidarity with the Palestinian people, saying it "will continue to be the voice of our Palestinian brothers and sisters and defend their rights at any cost." "This is oppression and reckless lawlessness, he said, adding, Muslim nation should wake up and must say stop".

While continued by criticizing the global community's silence, saying that international human right organizations should mobilize and take immediate action to stop the violence.

"Pakistan strongly condemn Israel's heinous attacks against Al-Aqsa Mosque, that are unfortunately being carried out every Ramazan," he added.

He said Pakistan has unanimously passed a resolution to express solidarity with Palestinian brethren, adding, it is unfortunate that the United States and other powers are supporting Israel, which will further embolden it to continue murdering Palestinians.

World must stop Israel from this naked and brutal aggression against innocent Palestinians, he concluded.