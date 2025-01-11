Muslim majority countries' minister for collective resolve to break barriers, empower next generation of women leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Education ministers from Muslim-majority countries on Saturday demonstrated the collective resolve of Muslim nations to break barriers and empower the next generation of women leaders, heralding a new era of educational equity and socioeconomic growth in the Islamic world.

The delegates during a ministerial session on basic and higher education held here underscored the need for equitable access to education, framing it as both a fundamental right and a catalyst for global progress.

They urged Muslim countries to collaborate, share best practices, and prioritize girls’ education.

The session, chaired by Senator Dr. Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Malaysia’s Minister of Religious Affairs and Education, explored strategies to overcome barriers to education for girls across Islamic societies.

Dr. Mokhtar emphasized islam’s universal emphasis on education and shared Malaysia’s success in making education mandatory for boys and girls alike, incorporating digital learning and comprehensive curricula to empower women.

"Societal development in the modern era is impossible without women’s education," he stated, calling for collaborative efforts to tackle existing challenges.

Dr. Yusuf Tekin, Turkey’s Minister of National Education, lauded the Muslim World League and Prime Minister Sharif for facilitating the dialogue.

He highlighted the transformative role of educated women in economic growth and stressed the need for stronger focus on literacy and higher education.

Senegal’s Minister of Education, Dr. El-Hadji Abdourahmane Diouf, reiterated Islam’s equal emphasis on education for men and women.

He praised the conference as a milestone, emphasizing that girls’ education is a national responsibility and a vital driver of societal progress.

Habbebatu Drammeg Gambia’s Minister for Basic and Secondary Education, shared her country’s inclusive education policies, aimed at eliminating gender disparities. “Equal access to education is essential for progress,” she remarked, urging collective efforts to overcome challenges.

Somalia's Minister of Education, Culture and Higher Education Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir, commended Pakistan’s recent advancements in women’s education and outlined Somalia’s strategies, including scholarships and increased female teacher recruitment, to enhance educational access for girls.

Maldives’ Minister of State for Education, Dr. Ahmed Adeel Naseer, emphasized the generational impact of educated women. “An educated mother shapes not just her family but the entire society,” he said, while calling for action to dismantle stereotypes about Islamic societies’ commitment to girls’ education.

Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Education and Science, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, highlighted her country’s achievements, including equal educational opportunities from kindergarten onward and a significant presence of women in research fields. "Girls’ education is critical for achieving sustainable development goals," she stated.

APP/smd-usg