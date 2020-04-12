UrduPoint.com
Muslim Majority In IOK Converting Into Minority Will Not Succeed: Nusrat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 06:10 PM

Muslim majority in IOK converting into minority will not succeed: Nusrat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :PTI's Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid has said that the conspiracy to convert the Muslim majority population of Indian Occupied Kashmir into minority would not succeed.

In a statement on Sunday, MNA Nusrat Wahid said that India was doing colonization of Hindus in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and for the purpose changes has been made in the Domicile Law and Non residents colonies were being built.

In District Shopian un-lawful approval has been given, she added.

She further said that the UNO and Human rights organization must take notice of the illegal colonization.

She said that atrocities by Indian armed forces on innocent people of Kashmiri were increasing day by day and frustration among people of Kashmir was also growing.

She said that the people of Kashmir must be given their rights of self determination as per UNO resolution.

