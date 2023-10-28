Open Menu

Muslim Nation Unity Only Help To Resolve, Kashmir, Palestinian Issues: Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Muslim nation unity only help to resolve, Kashmir, Palestinian issues: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Special Representative to PM on Religious Harmony & Pakistani Diaspora in the middle East and Islamic Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday called on all Muslim nations to unite to resolve the long-standing conflicts of Kashmir and Palestinians.

Talking to a Private news channel, he stressed that Muslim countries should cooperate for scientific achievements, wealth creation, security promotion and political strength as this would bring prosperity to the entire Islamic region.

"We as Islamic nations should try to promote a true culture of islam in the Muslim world and describe for other people that Muslims are not violent people and terrorists", he added.

He also reiterated his call on the international community to “assume its responsibilities and revive a peaceful and credible process” to achieve peace and security in the region.

He asked world powers and the UN to intervene and prevent India and Israel from perpetrating acts that threaten humanity, adding, that neglecting these enduring global issues could lead the world towards anarchy.

Pakistan will not stay silent anymore on the sufferings of the Kashmiris and Palestine brothers and sisters,” he added.

"Pakistani government repeatedly asked the Israeli leadership to never expand the scope of its attacks on civilians and to immediately end its operations amounting to genocide.

Pakistan has consistently raised this issue and implored world powers to intervene and prevent further loss of Palestinian lives at the hands of Israel, he mentioned.

"It is high time for the world to awaken from its complacency and take concrete steps to halt Israel's and Indian aggression in the region" he added.

