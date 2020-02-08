Muslim scholars in UK demand immediate end to lock down in IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :In United Kingdom, over one hundred and twenty Muslim scholars have sent open letter to Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, demanding an immediate end to lock down in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In their letter, they said we could awaken human conscience to suffering and plight of the Kashmiri people, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

They also demanded to allow access to international media and allow Kashmiri leadership to travel freely within and outside the occupied Kashmir.