Muslim scholars played significant role in creation of Pakistan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE) Malik Shafiq Awan Friday Muslim scholars played a significant role in the creation of Pakistan.

Addressing at Madrasa Taleem-ul-Quran in Jhangi, he stressed the Islamic heritage present in society today owes much to educational institutions and scholars. He highlighted the need to infuse Islamic leadership within modern educational institutions.

He said during Pakistan's struggle for independence and establishment, scholars played a pivotal role. He recalled the contributions of figures like Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Maulana Shabbir Ahmed Usmani in promoting the cause of Pakistan.

Awan expressed concern that the current academic environment doesn't adequately emphasize Islamic values, often focusing more on other subjects rather than teachings from Islamic scholars. He urged a shift towards Quranic teachings and Hadith.

Vice Chancellor Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Professor Dr. Majid-ur-Rehman, and local leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Maulana Anis-ur-Rehman and students of various schools delivered speeches on topics ranging from Islamic history to Arabic conversation.