Muslim states urged to adopt joint strategy against Islamophobia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The speakers at Azmat-e-Mustafa Conference here Thursday called upon the Muslim states to adopt a joint strategy to fight the growing trend of Islamophobia and remove misconceptions about the religion of peace.

First Lady Samina Alvi, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Chairman Islamic Ideology Council Dr Qibla Ayaz and religious scholars on the occasion stressed the need to convey a strong message to the world to make distinction between freedom of expression and mocking of others' religious sentiments.

The event was held in connection with the government's decision to mark 'Ishq-e-Rasool week', here at the Islamabad Club.

The First Lady said blasphemy of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the name of freedom of expression was not acceptable and stressed that Islamic countries should come up with a joint strategy to counter the situation peacefully and amicably.

She urged upon the scholars to promote the message of Seerat-e-Nabi among people to guide them for the best in life and hereafter.

She said it was the time for Muslims across the globe to follow the last sermon of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) where he presented before the world the mankind's first charter of human rights.

She said islam provides immense rights to women, however regretted that Muslims today had forgotten the real spirit of the teachings and denied their women share in inheritance.

Minister Noorul Haq Qadri said the heinous incidents of blasphemy that took place in France and other parts of the world could not disgrace the revered and honored personality of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

For Muslims, he said, the best response to French President Emanuel Macron, who defended the wrongful deeds of blasphemy in the name of freedom of expression, was to emulate the life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Our responsibility in this situation, he said was to follow the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) He quoted a Hadith of Prophet Muhammad as saying that the best among the people is the one who is kind towards his family, wife and children.

He expressed satisfaction that the cabinet accepted his proposal to celebrate the week in the love of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) across the country as a refresher to follow his golden teachings.

Chairman CII Dr Qibla Ayaz said in the present era of materialism, there was a need to teach children about the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He mentioned that in line with the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan to include more content about the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBU) in academic curriculum, he would compile a set of recommendations after consultations with educational boards.

He said the respect which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave to his wife Hazrat Khadija (AS)and bestowed kindness upon his daughter Hazrat Fatima (AS) was a role model for all men.

Member Technocrat Local Government Commission Tayyaba Ibrahim said Islam championed the rights of women ensuring their empowerment in real terms.

Scholar Ayesha Syeda said the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had set a guideline for the mankind with glowing lessons of peace, tolerance and humanity.

Adviser to Prime Minister for Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Nosheen Hamid and women from all walks of life attended the event.

\932