Muslim Student Recently Martyred By Hindutva Goons In Ranchi Gets First Division In 10th Class Exam

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Muslim student recently martyred by Hindutva goons in Ranchi gets first division in 10th class exam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A 14-year-old Muslim student, Mudassir Aalam, who was martyred by Hindutva goons during a protest held in Ranchi, the capital of the Indian state Jharkhand, on June 10, has passed the 10th class examinations with first division.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mudasir Aalam was part of a protest demonstration against blasphemous remarks of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. He was shot dead by the Hindu extremists in front of a temple while he was chanting a slogan in favour of islam.

On the same day, another Muslim youth Sahil, was also martyred.

As per the results declared by Jharkhand Academic Council on June 21, eleven days after the martyrdom of Mudassir Aalam, the Muslim student victim obtained 66.6 per cent marks in the exams.

Even after more than 10 days, the police have not taken any action against the killers of the Muslim youths. They have not even registered an FIR despite continuous attempts by the families of the victims.

