Muslim Town Area Searched During Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 09:34 PM

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Tuesday launched a search operation in Muslim Town area in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station, said a police spokesman

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Sadiqabad police conducted search operations in and around Muslim Town.

A total of 37 houses were searched and collected data of 20 tenants and 70 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

