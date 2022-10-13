UrduPoint.com

Muslim Ummah Not To Tolerate Any Conspiracy Against Saudi Arabia: Ashrafi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Muslim Ummah not to tolerate any conspiracy against Saudi Arabia: Ashrafi

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said the Muslim Ummah would not tolerate any conspiracy aimed at playing havoc with peace, stability and security of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said the Muslim Ummah would not tolerate any conspiracy aimed at playing havoc with peace, stability and security of Saudi Arabia.

Talking to Pakistani and Arab Media, Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and Secretary General of International Tahzeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council, said that all the conspiracies hatched to weaken the resolve of Saudi Arabia would be foiled as it is the center of Muslim Ummah's unity and stability.

"We know that some forces want to destabilize the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for a long time but all these forces have always failed in their nefarious designs and will be so in future," he added.

He said that the visit of Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary General Dr Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa would further strengthen the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The role of religious scholars, Ulema and Mashaykh associated with the MWL from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was an explicit for the elimination of extremism, terrorism and Islamophobia, he said adding that the 'Declaration of Makkah' and 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' were great efforts of the religious scholars, Ulema and Mashaykh from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He said that no force could weaken the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as Pakistan had an independent and sovereign policy in the matter of relations with Saudi Arabia.

He said that the policy adopted by Saudi Arabia in the matter of oil had been supported and endorsed by the Gulf Cooperation Council. In this regard, there could be a way-out only through dialogue, he added.

Ashrafi said the leadership of Saudi Arabia was well-acquainted with its issues and Alhamdulillah, it was the strongest country in the Islamic world.

"Those who try to play with the peace, stability, defense and security of Saudi Arabia will have to face the entire Muslim Ummah," he maintained.

He also expressed the hope that Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and other Saudi dignitaries would visit Pakistan in near future.

In response to a question, Ashrafi replied, "The Prime Minister and Army Chief have made it clear on various occasions that Saudi Arabia is precious to us and we consider its defense as our own. No force or country can build pressure on Pakistan on the issue of relations with Saudi Arabia. Our relationship with Saudi Arabia is not only diplomatic or fraternal, it is a relationship of faith and belief, and we do not think that any foreign country can pressurize Pakistan in terms of relations with Saudi Arabia."Ashrafi also thanked Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and MWL leadership for their generous assistance to the flood victims in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Army Flood Oil Visit Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia Middle East Turkish Lira Muslim Media All From Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

NAB opposes Shahzad Akbar's attendance through vid ..

NAB opposes Shahzad Akbar's attendance through video link

4 minutes ago
 Putin Floats Idea of Creating Gas Hub in Turkey to ..

Putin Floats Idea of Creating Gas Hub in Turkey to Erdogan

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor visits JDC office, stresses of exte ..

Sindh Governor visits JDC office, stresses of extending help to flood victims

4 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad (SAW) held at Sindh University

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAW) held at Sindh University

7 minutes ago
 'PDMA taking measures for effective management of ..

'PDMA taking measures for effective management of situation after floods, dengue ..

7 minutes ago
 Secretary Sports Punjab visits Punjab Stadium and ..

Secretary Sports Punjab visits Punjab Stadium and Tennis Courts to inspect the o ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.