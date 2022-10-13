Muslim Ummah not to tolerate any conspiracy against Saudi Arabia: Ashrafi

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said the Muslim Ummah would not tolerate any conspiracy aimed at playing havoc with peace, stability and security of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said the Muslim Ummah would not tolerate any conspiracy aimed at playing havoc with peace, stability and security of Saudi Arabia.

Talking to Pakistani and Arab Media, Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and Secretary General of International Tahzeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council, said that all the conspiracies hatched to weaken the resolve of Saudi Arabia would be foiled as it is the center of Muslim Ummah's unity and stability.

"We know that some forces want to destabilize the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for a long time but all these forces have always failed in their nefarious designs and will be so in future," he added.

He said that the visit of Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary General Dr Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa would further strengthen the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The role of religious scholars, Ulema and Mashaykh associated with the MWL from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was an explicit for the elimination of extremism, terrorism and Islamophobia, he said adding that the 'Declaration of Makkah' and 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' were great efforts of the religious scholars, Ulema and Mashaykh from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He said that no force could weaken the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as Pakistan had an independent and sovereign policy in the matter of relations with Saudi Arabia.

He said that the policy adopted by Saudi Arabia in the matter of oil had been supported and endorsed by the Gulf Cooperation Council. In this regard, there could be a way-out only through dialogue, he added.

Ashrafi said the leadership of Saudi Arabia was well-acquainted with its issues and Alhamdulillah, it was the strongest country in the Islamic world.

"Those who try to play with the peace, stability, defense and security of Saudi Arabia will have to face the entire Muslim Ummah," he maintained.

He also expressed the hope that Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and other Saudi dignitaries would visit Pakistan in near future.

In response to a question, Ashrafi replied, "The Prime Minister and Army Chief have made it clear on various occasions that Saudi Arabia is precious to us and we consider its defense as our own. No force or country can build pressure on Pakistan on the issue of relations with Saudi Arabia. Our relationship with Saudi Arabia is not only diplomatic or fraternal, it is a relationship of faith and belief, and we do not think that any foreign country can pressurize Pakistan in terms of relations with Saudi Arabia."Ashrafi also thanked Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and MWL leadership for their generous assistance to the flood victims in Pakistan.