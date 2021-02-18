UrduPoint.com
Muslim Ummah Should Make Collective Efforts For Kashmiris, Palestinians Rights: Ali Muhammad

Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:30 AM

Muslim Ummah should make collective efforts for Kashmiris, Palestinians rights: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said the entire Muslim Ummah should make collective efforts to safeguard the rights of Kashmiri and Palestinian Muslims.

Muslim Ummah must take strict actions against Indian fascist government to stop persecution in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said this while speaking to Radio Pakistan's Current Affair Programme.

He said, "Muslim Ummah is like a body and we must feel the pain and sufferings of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters." He also expressed deep concern regarding the Indian mindset and ideology and its behavior towards other states.

The minister said India could not hide the reality of IIOJK through such controlled visits, adding, the people of Kashmir had been facing the worst atrocities for the last seven decades and so-called visits of selected European Union envoys to IIOJK could not weaken the Kashmiris' resolve to self-determination.

The right of plebiscite was the legit right of Kashmiri people, he said adding instead of following the United Nations (UN) resolutions, Indian government had highly militarized the entire valley.

Ali Muhammad said India had crossed all the limits of brutalities in IIOJK so the people of Kashmir had the right to take any decision regarding their future.

He assured that the Pakistan was committed and standing by their Kashmiri brethren in their freedom struggle, adding the people of Kashmir acknowledged the efforts taken by Pakistan to expose India's worst human rights violations in the IIOJK.

"We urge the UN to come forward and help providing Kashmiris their due right to self-determination, he added".

