Muslim Ummah Standing With Kashmiris: Minister

Fri 30th August 2019 | 10:58 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheerud Din Khan has said that Muslim Ummah was standing with Kashmir brethren against atrocities of Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir.

He was leading a protest rally at Cinema Chowk Tehsil Jaranwala on Friday. The participants were holding banners and placards besides chanting slogans against Indian barbarism.

The minister said that Kashmiris were being crushed by Indian forces because they were demanding their right of self-determination.

He said that it was the worst example of human violation in the world that Kashmiris were struggling for their basic right of freedom.

Meanwhile, an event was also held at Tehsil Tandlianwala where Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Environment Chaudhary Adil Parvaiz Gujjar led a rally and a large number of employees of government, semi government and private departments participated.

The rally started from Assistant Commissioner's Office and ended at Mahi Chowk.

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC), Mujahid Hospital Madina Town and activists of Pakistan National Muslim League and Tehreek-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan also staged demonstrations and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.

