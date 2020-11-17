Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Tuesday said the whole Muslim Ummah had strongly condemned the blasphemous remarks of France President Emmanuel Macron

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan, taking a serious notice of the incident, had given a strong reaction and written letters to the various Islamic countries against the Islamophobia.

The minister assured Pakistan's full support to Egypt in its legal battle against France.