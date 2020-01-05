Muslim Ummah to be united to face challenges

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The spiritual leader Pir Muhammad Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman Sajjad Nasheen Eid Gah Sharif said there is dire need to unite Ummah to face the future challenges and follow the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) to succeed in life and hereafter.

After performing Ummrah, he was addressing on the annual Urs of Hazart Pir Muhammad Abdul Rehman here on Sunday.

Pir Hassan Haseeb said they could get rid of all evils by following the footprints of Holy Prophet (PBUH). The life of Holy Prophet is a torchbearer for the Muslims.

He said Prophet (PBUH) was the epitome of good manners. Every action that our Prophet undertook in life represented the highest morals and manners that a person could exhibit.

Pir Naqeeb ur Rehman in his address said Ulema and Masikh has played a key role in propagating the message of islam in tur spirit.

Among others, Allama Hafiz Farroq Ahmed Usmani, Prof. Abdul Qayyum, Kahwaja Wajhat Jameel, Allama Qari Muhammad Zahoor, Mufti Muhammad Suleman Rizvi, Qari Muhammad Saleem Shahzad, Mufti Faisal Hussain Naqashbandi also spoke on the occasion.