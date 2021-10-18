Muslim Ummah to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious zeal: Shahbaz Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Monday said that the whole Muslim nations including Pakistan will celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Tuesday with religious and traditional zeal, renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with the Islamic principles and disseminate teachings of Allah Almighty's last Messenger.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said, the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a role model for every person of this world who believes in Allah and the Day of Judgment. The world has seen a lot of scholars, philosophers, and preachers but none of them was as great as the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the last messenger from Allah Almighty, and he had given the world the best justice and economic system.

He said that it was believed by all the Muslims that Hazarat Muhammad (PBUH) is the last prophet of Allah and there will be no messenger after this.

He said that Hazarat Muhammad (PBUH) had given rights and great respect to women.

He said that Hazarat Muhammad (PBUH) had taught the lesson of truth, justice, equality, respect, and regard for others.

The Prophet taught that men and women were equal before Allah Almighty, Who granted women divinely sanctioned inheritance, property, social and marriage rights, negated by the then society.

He said that Hazarat Muhammad (PBUH) established a state where everyone was equal and enjoyed equal rights.

He said that Riyasat-e-Madina established by the last messenger Hazarat Muhammad (PBUH) had ensured justice, equality, and feeding to the poor.

The opposition leader called for review of economic policies to check inflation and to ensure relief for low income people besides creating employment opportunities in the country.

Shahbaz Sharif recalled his budget speech and said that he had highlighted the issue of inflation at that time.

He called for review of the petroleum prices in order to ensure appropriate relief for general public.

He drew attention of the government towards prices of the daily used items and asked for a proper mechanism to control the edible prices.

Responding to the speech of the leader of the opposition, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that Imran Khan was the first Prime Minister who talked about the Riyasat-e-Madina. He said Imran Khan wanted to run Pakistan as per the principles of the Riyasat-e-Madina.

He recalled that members of PML-N during their visit to the United States termed themselves as liberal and Imran Khan as a religious leader.

During the speech of Murad Saeed, PML-N lawmaker Khurram Dastgir Khan pointed out the quorum.

The speaker announced that the quorum is incomplete and adjourned the House to meet again on October 20, 2021 (Wednesday) at 4pm.