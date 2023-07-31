Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

(@Abdulla99267510)

A group of culprits tortured the Muslim woman who is a professional physiotherapist and also beat her cousin who rushed to her rescue during the incident.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2023) In a distressing incident in Ujjain city, located in India's Madhya Pradesh state, a Muslim woman, who is a professional physiotherapist, became the victim of a heinous assault and molestation, as reported by local media outlets.

The incident occurred on Friday when the woman was on her way home. A group of men allegedly attempted to molest her, prompting her to bravely resist their advances. However, the situation quickly escalated as the men resorted to physical violence, subjecting her to a brutal beating.

The victim's cousin, who rushed to her rescue, also faced a vicious attack from the assailants. A video of the harrowing incident has been circulating on social media, capturing the perpetrators using iron rods and bats to inflict harm.

In response to the alarming incident, members of the Muslim community, along with local Congress party lawmaker Noori Khan, staged a sit-in outside the Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) office, demanding swift action and justice for the victim.

Noori Khan expressed her shock and concern for the victim, stating that she visited the woman at the Ujjain Civil Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. The lawmaker shared her empathy and pledged to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.

In a poignant Twitter post, the victim herself revealed that five men were involved in the despicable attack. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern within the community and beyond.

The authorities are currently investigating the case, and the public is eagerly awaiting a robust response from law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, regardless of their religious background.