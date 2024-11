Muslim world leaders arrive in Riyadh for Arab-Islamic Summit

The Muslim world leaders on Monday arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia accompanying their delegations to take part in the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Muslim world leaders on Monday arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia accompanying their delegations to take part in the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit.

The leaders include Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, Irani First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Jordan King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, Oman Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, United Arab Emirates Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council President Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

They were received at King Khalid International Airport by Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz and several other officials.