Muslim World League Leader Stresses Unity In Ummah

Published October 14, 2022 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Muslim World League Secretary General Dr Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al Issa stressed the need for unity among the Muslim Ummah here on Friday, saying that islam teaches peace, kindness and brotherhood.

Addressing the Juma congregation at Badshahi Masjid, he said that only unity among Muslims could take the Ummah forward as Islam is the benefactor to humanity irrespective of caste, color, geography and ethnicity. He said that all problems and challenges being faced by the mankind could be resolved by following the teachings of Quran and Sunnah.

Dr Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim said that it was an honour for him to speak at historic Badshahi Masjid and he thanked the Federal as well as provincial government and ulema for it.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Malki, in his address, said that the people of Pakistan had great love and affection for the holy land of Saudi Arabia as every Muslim was determined to protect the respect of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad PBUH.

Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad welcomed the distinguished guests on their visit to Lahore and said that the visit of Dr Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al Issa would further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He said that Saudi Arabia had always stood by Pakistan in every hour of trial and extended every help needed.

Earlier, Dr Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al Issa led the Friday prayers and offered 'dua' for unity of Muslim Ummah, protection of holy mosques, development and prosperity of Pakistan and independence of occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

