Muslim World League Secretary General calls on Army Chief

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary General of the Muslim World League & President of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Sheikh Doctor Mohammad bin Abdulkarim AI-Issa called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral security cooperation and regional peace and stability came under discussion, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Secretary General said Pakistan had a significant place in the Muslim world and it was playing a vital role for peace and stability in the region.

The COAS said the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust. "Both nations will continue to play a part for peace and stability & betterment of Ummah", he added.