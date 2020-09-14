Muslim World League sends 6,000 emergency relief packets to flash flood hit areas

Muslim World league on Monday dispatched 6,000 emergency relief food packets in rain hit areas of the countr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Muslim World league on Monday dispatched 6,000 emergency relief food packets in rain hit areas of the country.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki attended the ceremony.

Regional director Muslim World League Saad Masood Al Harsi said Muslim World League is in forefront in helping rain and flash flood hit area persons.

In the first phase 6,000 food packets are being distributed under emergency relief programme among the affected area persons.

Each food packet containing flour, sugar,rice and other eatable items.

Speaking on the occasion Saudi ambassador Nawaz Saeed Al Malki said Saudi Arabia always helped their Pakistani brothers in need.

Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal lauded the relief activities of Muslim World League for starting relief activities in flood hit areas.