Muslim world marks 'Solidarity Day with Indian Daughters'

The Muslim world including Pakistan Friday marked 'Solidarity Day with Indian Daughters' condemning the inhuman acts with minorities, especially with women, in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Muslim world including Pakistan Friday marked 'Solidarity Day with Indian Daughters' condemning the inhuman acts with minorities, especially with women, in India.

The day was observed on the appeal of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and International Islamic Conference.

Religious scholars from all walks of life disgusted the Indian atrocities and brutalities against the innocent people of minorities, especially the recent incidents of violence against Hijab wearing girls in various states of India.

The Ulema and Mashaikh pointed out that Hijab was being banned while the sacred places such as mosques, churches and temples were being desecrated and demolished by the Modi's government in India.

Delivering the Friday sermon in Lahore's Grand Jamia Masjid Bahria Town, PUC Chairman and Prime Minister's Special Aide on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said almost 150 mosques had been destroyed and 200 churches set on fire so far in India.

The Indian extremist government, after disrupting Christmas celebrations and offering of Friday prayers, was now banning Hijab that was not acceptable by the Muslim world at all costs, he added.

Ashrafi criticized the so-called human and women rights organizations ii the Muslim countries, which had become silent spectators over the uncivilized behaviour of India towards minorities in general and women in particular.

He urged the international human rights organizations, including the United Nations to play their effective role in stopping India from maltreating minorities like third class citizens.

On this occasion, he also strongly condemned the drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport. Pakistan, he said, stood with Saudi Arabia through thick and thin, and would remain so till doomsday.