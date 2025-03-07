Muslim world should adopt a unified stand on Kashmir, Palestine issues: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Thursday said that the Muslim world should adopt a unified stand on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine to help resolve the longstanding disputes amicably

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Thursday said that the Muslim world should adopt a unified stand on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine to help resolve the longstanding disputes amicably.

While addressing an Iftar dinner hosted by him in honor of the ambassadors of Islamic countries here, the President termed settlement of Kashmir and Palestine issues as a key challenge to Muslim world.

He said that it was high time that the OIC as a representative organization should redouble its efforts to settle these age-old disputes.

He said that member states of OIC should also individually play their role to stop ongoing bloodshed and barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine.

He said that the UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue remain relevant; however, it was essentially important that any future dialogue between Pakistan and India has to be tripartite.

President Sutan said, “Participation of Kashmiri representatives in Indo-Pak dialogue is necessary for making the talks result-oriented." The Kashmiri people happen to be the fundamental party to the dispute, he added.

Briefing the ambassadors of Islamic countries about the latest situation in IIOJK, the president said that the political and human rights situation in the region has further worsened following the Indian government's unilateral decision to abrogate article 370and 35A on August 5, 2019.

The president, on the occasion, praised the OIC for its consistent support to Kashmiris' legitimate cause and condemning India for the ongoing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

He, however, maintained that the time has come that the OIC should move beyond political rhetoric and take practical steps to get Kashmiri and Palestine issues resolved.

Highlighting a nexus between India and Israel, the president said that both share a mutual alliance and expansionist designs.

He said that the Muslim Ummah should act in unison and break this nexus between India and Israel and thwart their expansionist ambitions.

The Iftar dinner was attended by ambassadors and diplomats from Turkey, Iran, Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Sudan, Bahrain, Libya, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kuwait, Indonesia, Syria, Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Malaysia, Lebanon, Somalia, Brunei Darussalam, Turkmenistan while Norwegian and Austrian Ambassadors also attended the Iftar dinner as a mark of solidarity with Muslims.

On this occasion, the ambassadors of Islamic countries assured the president of their full support on the Kashmir issue.