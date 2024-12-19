Open Menu

Muslim World Should Expedite Efforts To Safeguard Oppressed People: Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Abdul Qayyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Muslim world should expedite efforts to safeguard oppressed people: Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Abdul Qayyum

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Muslims in occupied Kashmir and Palestine are facing the worst brutality, cruelty, oppression and persecution. Hence, the Muslim world should expedite joint efforts to safeguard the rights of the oppressed people.

These views were expressed by Lieutenant General (retired) Abdul Qayyum as the chief guest during his address at a seminar organized by Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society in collaboration with the Senior Tutor Office of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at Iqbal Auditorium here on Thursday.

Lieutenant General (retired) Abdul Qayyum said that Pakistan had unique position in the Muslim world due to being a nuclear power. “We will have to work together for unity and make our beloved homeland powerful so as to intensify our support for the people of Kashmir and Palestine”, he added.

He said, “We affirm our unwavering support for their pursuit of justice, freedom, and dignity of Kashmiri and Palestinian people”. He said that the Pakistani army was one of the best armies in the world and it was safeguarding the country with all-out efforts.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan urged the world to expedite efforts for protection of rights of Kashmiris and Palestinians. He said that struggles echo the universal cry for human rights, reminding the world of the urgent need for peace.

He said that Pakistani army holds a prestigious position across the globe. It is also contributing in agricultural development and the university was working with them in different agricultural projects, he added.

President Ex-Servicemen Society Lahore Brigadier (Retired) Javed Ahmad said that the Muslim Ummah would have to strengthen itself to stop the atrocities. “As a nation, we stand firmly with the people of Kashmir and Palestine”, he said, adding that it was our collective responsibility to advocate for justice and uphold the values of peace and humanity.

Hurriyat leader Engineer Mushtaq Mahmood, Dr. Isma Aftab, Habibullah Shah, Senior Tutor Dr. Muhammad Iftikhar and others also spoke.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Army Palestine Nuclear Muslim Best Unity Foods Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela ..

PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event

7 seconds ago
 Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour ..

Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners

17 minutes ago
 Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others ..

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..

35 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

46 minutes ago
 UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi br ..

UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch

47 minutes ago
 MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaus ..

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024

1 hour ago
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liw ..

ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..

1 hour ago
 Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Ministe ..

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research ..

Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024

2 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

2 hours ago
 Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

2 hours ago
 ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan