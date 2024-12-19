- Home
Muslim World Should Expedite Efforts To Safeguard Oppressed People: Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Abdul Qayyum
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Muslims in occupied Kashmir and Palestine are facing the worst brutality, cruelty, oppression and persecution. Hence, the Muslim world should expedite joint efforts to safeguard the rights of the oppressed people.
These views were expressed by Lieutenant General (retired) Abdul Qayyum as the chief guest during his address at a seminar organized by Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society in collaboration with the Senior Tutor Office of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at Iqbal Auditorium here on Thursday.
Lieutenant General (retired) Abdul Qayyum said that Pakistan had unique position in the Muslim world due to being a nuclear power. “We will have to work together for unity and make our beloved homeland powerful so as to intensify our support for the people of Kashmir and Palestine”, he added.
He said, “We affirm our unwavering support for their pursuit of justice, freedom, and dignity of Kashmiri and Palestinian people”. He said that the Pakistani army was one of the best armies in the world and it was safeguarding the country with all-out efforts.
UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan urged the world to expedite efforts for protection of rights of Kashmiris and Palestinians. He said that struggles echo the universal cry for human rights, reminding the world of the urgent need for peace.
He said that Pakistani army holds a prestigious position across the globe. It is also contributing in agricultural development and the university was working with them in different agricultural projects, he added.
President Ex-Servicemen Society Lahore Brigadier (Retired) Javed Ahmad said that the Muslim Ummah would have to strengthen itself to stop the atrocities. “As a nation, we stand firmly with the people of Kashmir and Palestine”, he said, adding that it was our collective responsibility to advocate for justice and uphold the values of peace and humanity.
Hurriyat leader Engineer Mushtaq Mahmood, Dr. Isma Aftab, Habibullah Shah, Senior Tutor Dr. Muhammad Iftikhar and others also spoke.
