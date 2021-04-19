Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the whole Muslim world's collective voice and threat for trade boycott could put a stop to blasphemy as protest demonstrations would damage nothing but Pakistan's booming economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the whole Muslim world's collective voice and threat for trade boycott could put a stop to blasphemy as protest demonstrations would damage nothing but Pakistan's booming economy.

"Will expulsion of French ambassador and cutting ties with them will stop this (blasphemy)? Is there any guarantee that no one will do it again? I know the West, if Pakistan does it (expels the French envoy), some other European country will do it again in the name of freedom of expression," the prime minister said in his televised address to the nation.

Referring to the protest demonstrations by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, amidst their negotiations with the government, the prime minister said the riots had killed four police personnel and injured another over 800, besides 40 police vans were gutted and damage to private properties.

He said though the objective of both the government and TLP was to get rid of the blasphemy, but the latter's approach was counter-productive.

"When we will expel the French ambassador and cut ties (with France), it means we will cut ties with whole of European Union. This means half of our textile exports will come down. This will create unemployment and rupee will be under pressure thus creating inflation and poverty. We will be on the losing end, not France," the prime minister remarked.

\More