Muslims Across Pakistan Gear Up For Laylatul Qadr With Prayers, Quran Recitation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Mosques and homes across Pakistan are set to observe Laylatul Qadr (widely known as Night of Power) on Saturday with fervent prayers and Quran recitation. 

As Laylatul Qadr approaches, mosques and homes across Pakistan were prepared for a night of devout prayer and reflection, reported a private news channel.

During this auspicious occasion, Muslims engage in fervent prayers, Quran recitation, and the sharing of sweet dishes like halwa and seviyyan as acts of charity and goodwill.

Laylatul Qadr, often referred to as the Night of Power or Decree, holds profound significance in islam and believed to be the night when the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Described as better than a thousand months, Laylatul Qadr is a time of immense spiritual blessings, forgiveness of sins, and answered prayers.

Yesterday, On Friday night,millions of Muslims converged at the Haramain Sharifain in Makkah and Medina on the 27th night of Ramazan to offer Taraweeh and special prayers, commemorating the revelation of the Quran. 

During the Taraweeh prayers at Masjid al Haram, the surrounding areas, roads, rooftops, hotels, and commercial centres were filled with worshippers.

