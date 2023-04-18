Muslims angered as Hindu militant priest urges followers to seize Kaaba

(@FahadShabbir)

In another Islamophobic diatribe, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, a Hindu militant priest, notorious for hate-mongering and misogynist speeches, has once again spit venom against Muslims, now urging his followers to attack Makkah and seize Kaaba

"Hindu Rashtra is a dream, we will not only capture but also Makkah� Mahadev's Ganga flows in the form of Zam Zam there," he said adding, "If you don't capture the Makkeshwar Mandir (Kaaba), no power on earth can defeat Islam," Narsinghanand said in a video being viral on social media.

The priest is no stranger to controversy as earlier had called Muslims "demons", threatened to "eliminate" them and said he is striving to create an India "free of Islam".

"Our goal is not only to take over Afghanistan, but also to conquer Makkah," the priest said in the video. He claimed that the holy Zam Zam water belongs to their deity.

In the recent past, he was booked and arrested for insulting women after a video of him describing female politicians as mistresses of their male counterparts went viral.

According to the media reports, the top BJP officials, particularly Kapil Mishra, who has a close relationship with Narsinghanand, are actively promoting the trends that support him. Kapil Mishra had previously launched a fundraising campaign for Narsinghanand's goal to " remove islam and Muslims from the face of the Earth." In April of last year, he and other hate mongers were arrested for making hate speeches at a "Hindu Mahapanchayat" that "50 per cent of Hindus will convert" in 20 years if a Muslim becomes the country's prime minister, as per media reports.

The Narsinghanand's video has drawn anger from Muslims from across the globe. Many have marked his speech as "hate speech" for inciting violence against Islam and Muslims calling for an apology to the Muslims. Many others also called upon the Indian government to take strict legal action against the repeat offender.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, in a tweet strongly condemned the threat of an attack on Makkatul Mukarrama by a "Hindu terrorist". Any attempt targeting the soil of Harmain Sharifain will be forcefully thwarted," he wrote on Twitter.

"He is the famous Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand. He urged his Hindu followers to attack the global Islamic religious centre Kaaba and turn it into the Hindu Makkeshwar Maharaj temple, claiming Zamzam water is Ganga Makkah. Never arrested for hate speech," tweeted a user Shameela.

"Therefore, if any leader, regardless of their religious or political affiliation, incites violence or hatred against any community, they could face legal action. Did Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati just hint at an Indian invasion of Saudi Arabia? wrote the manager of the Twitter handle Saffron Diaries.

India showing its hate on Islam and Muslims, burning of houses of Muslim families, and Masjids was ongoing for the past days and now this extremist Hindutva priest showing it extremist thoughts about Holy place of Muslims," Zoha wrote on Twitter.