Muslims Celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr With Religious Fervor And Traditional Zeal In Sialkot

Published April 22, 2023

Muslims celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervor and traditional zeal in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Muslims celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervor, traditional zeal and enthusiasm in Sialkot district, amid tight security, peacefully, as no untoward incident was reported on the occasion.

The Eid congregations were held at Sialkot, Sambrial, Pasrur, Badiana, Chowinda and surrounding areas, where the hundreds of the thousands of the faithful said the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

The local religious scholars highlighted the philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr and pledged to make all out sincere joint efforts for the glory of islam.

They also prayed for the solemnity, peace, prosperity and development of Pakistan and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

