Muslims commemorate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH): Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Monday said that we as Muslims commemorate the birth of the greatest prophet of mankind on this blessed day of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

In his message on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi, he is a beacon of mercy and a beacon of light for all mankind saying that our lives could be filled with goodness and piety even today with the teachings of Muhammad Arabi (PBUH).

His life is a bright model for all of us to get rid of the problems and difficulties faced by the nation and Ummah, he said.

He said that His compassion, wisdom and leadership helped and guided the world towards unity, social justice and lasting peace.

The Governor said that we should pray that Allah Almighty creates complete unity, consensus and solidarity among all the Muslims of the world so that they could be united as one nation.

On the occasion of celebrating Eid Milad-ul-Nabi, it is also important that we reflect on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), provide financial support to orphans and the poor and try hard to follow your great character and teachings, he said.

He said that the need of the hour is that we spread love, brotherhood, tolerance and goodness among all human beings irrespective of race and colour.

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail prayed that the blessings of Allah be upon Muhammad Arabi (PBUH) and his family.

May Allah grant us the opportunity to do acts of compassion and charity, he said.