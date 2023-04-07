Muslims express solidarity with Christians on Easter

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal departments jointly organized a ceremony in the honour of Christian community in line with Easter celebrations in Khanewal on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Azooba Azeem was the special guest at the ceremony while deputy director social welfare Muhammad Omar, heads of various NGOs including vice president of district anti-TB association Asif Hayat Niazi, president Rural Development Organization Farhat Sajida, Kamran Jamshed, Qamar Aziz, Zartasha Kiran and others were in attendance.

A good number of Christians including their community leaders, and heads of churches were also present.

Speakers highlighted the role of Christian community in the development of the country.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of rations and gifts among the Christian community members.