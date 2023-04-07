Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Muslims Express Solidarity With Christians On Easter

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Muslims express solidarity with Christians on Easter

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal departments jointly organized a ceremony in the honour of Christian community in line with Easter celebrations in Khanewal on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Azooba Azeem was the special guest at the ceremony while deputy director social welfare Muhammad Omar, heads of various NGOs including vice president of district anti-TB association Asif Hayat Niazi, president Rural Development Organization Farhat Sajida, Kamran Jamshed, Qamar Aziz, Zartasha Kiran and others were in attendance.

A good number of Christians including their community leaders, and heads of churches were also present.

Speakers highlighted the role of Christian community in the development of the country.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of rations and gifts among the Christian community members.

Related Topics

Khanewal Jamshed Christian

Recent Stories

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally ..

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally by India: Sherry

28 minutes ago
 FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

1 hour ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

2 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

2 hours ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

3 hours ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.