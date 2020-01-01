UrduPoint.com
Muslims Facing Cruelties In India: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 05:07 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Muslims were facing severe cruelties in India

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) -:Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Muslims were facing severe cruelties in India.

While addressing Zakariya Conference after inauguration of three-day 706th Urs of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam here, Foreign Minister said that what was happening with minorities in India, made us understand the immense value and importance of Pakistan.

He said Muslims were not allowed to congregate even for Friday prayer in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India always claimed to be a secular state but minorities were suffering persistent hardships, stated FM Qureshi.

He said the Hindutva philosophy of Modi government has deprived the minorities of their religious and other rights stated clearly in the Indian constitution.

The Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that enemy was conspiring to create chaos in Pakistan, adding that hybrid war was being imposed.

"The enemy wanted to create division among our people and weaken us psychologically through negative tactics", he said.

Qureshi stated that Pakistan was fully capable of decimating nefarious designs of the enemy.

Foreign Minister maintained that Pakistan was a powerful country, despite the fact that it faced temporary economic challenges, adding that all such issues would be overcome and overpowered soon.

"Shrines exude message of unity and tolerance among the people", Qureshi observed and added that myriads sought guidance from teachings of sufi saints. The great saint Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam always propagated message of hope, peace, brotherhood and unity.

Thousands of people who followed the saints in their teachings embraced islam.

Federal parliamentary secretary Makhdoom Zain Qureshi, special assistant to CM Javed Akhtar Ansari and many prominent persons of the area were also present.

