UrduPoint.com

Muslims Facing Existential Threat In Modi's India: Report

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 09:50 AM

Muslims facing existential threat in Modi's India: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Venomous anti-Muslim rhetoric is flourishing in India under fascist Narendra Modi's rule as Hindutva leaders are calling for mass killing of Muslims in the country.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said, frequency of hate crimes against Muslims has increased since Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into power in 2014.

"Hateful statements by Sangh Parivar leaders at Haridwar conclave are chilling for Muslims. Hindutva leaders at the Haridwar gathering called for a Mynamar-like anti-Muslim pogrom.

They urged Hindus to carry out genocide of Muslims," it deplored.

The report maintained that the leaders of Sangh Parivar are fomenting anti-Muslim violence on a mass scale but India's leaders are silent on the issue and the same was reported by the leading US daily, the New York Times.

The report said, Muslims' persecution under state patronage has become a norm in Modi's India. It said that the global community must come forward to save the Muslims from Hindutva onslaught in India.

