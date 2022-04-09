UrduPoint.com

Muslims Facing Systematic Discrimination, Violence In India

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2022 | 04:32 PM

Muslims facing systematic discrimination, violence in India

Muslims in India have been facing systematic discrimination and violence for long and anti-Muslim sentiments have risen since the fascist BJP's Narendra Modi came to power in 2014

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Muslims in India have been facing systematic discrimination and violence for long and anti-Muslim sentiments have risen since the fascist BJP's Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

RSS-backed BJP is pursuing Hindutva agenda to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra and persecution of Muslims, Christians and low-caste Hindus has increased manifold during the BJP rule, said a report released on Saturday by Kashmir Media Service.

"Muslims remain one of the most marginalized communities in the country. They have witnessed several communal riots since India's independence from the British rule. Pogrom of Muslims in Gujarat in 2002 and Delhi's anti-Muslims riots in 2020 are some of the glaring examples of communal violence in India.

In the latest example of such violence, over 40 Muslim houses were vandalized and burnt by Hindu zealots in Rajasthan's Karauli area," it said.

Anti-Muslim hostility in all Indian institutions has increased since Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, the report said, adding that in Modi's India, widespread impunity is being witnessed for those who attack Muslims.

The report pointed out that global experts on genocidal violence have warned that New Delhi is preparing for the genocide of Muslims in India and IIOJK.

The international community must take cognizance of the Hindu fascism in India, it added.

Related Topics

India Attack Delhi Prime Minister Riots Narendra Modi New Delhi Independence 2020 Muslim Christian Media All From

Recent Stories

36 Ramadan bazaars set up in Sargodha division

36 Ramadan bazaars set up in Sargodha division

21 seconds ago
 Robber shot dead by accomplice

Robber shot dead by accomplice

23 seconds ago
 Total of 73 Civilians Killed, 1,254 Injured in DPR ..

Total of 73 Civilians Killed, 1,254 Injured in DPR in Last 52 Days - DPR Mission

27 seconds ago
 Four gamblers, arms dealer arrested in separate ra ..

Four gamblers, arms dealer arrested in separate raids

1 hour ago
 Arrangements, facilities at Ramzan bazaars reviewe ..

Arrangements, facilities at Ramzan bazaars reviewed

1 hour ago
 Digitalization of MWMC to bring transparency; CEO

Digitalization of MWMC to bring transparency; CEO

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.