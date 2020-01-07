UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muslims In India Facing Atrocities Perpetrating Fascist Modi: Fakhar Imam

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Muslims in India facing atrocities perpetrating fascist Modi: Fakhar Imam

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Monday said Muslims in India were facing atrocities and brutalities perpetrating by Indian fascist government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Monday said Muslims in India were facing atrocities and brutalities perpetrating by Indian fascist government.

International community should take notice of basic human rights violation in the occupied Kashmir and clampdown since last five month against oppressed Kashmiri, he said talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on United States and Iran conflict, he said US President Donald Trump wanted to make himself safe from impeachment and to win the upcoming presidential election there that was why he was using different tactics for the purpose.

He said Iran was a sovereign and integral country and it stood with elegantly against US in tense situation.

The chairman said Pakistan would not become a party in war between two countries and its soil would not be used against any other country.

Replying to a question, he underlined the need to follow Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah's vision of unity, faith and discipline to achieve success in our lives as it was need of the hour.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Iran Trump United States Muhammad Ali Muslim From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

1 hour ago

CNG stations to remain open in Sindh on Jan 07 for ..

6 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry to arran ..

8 minutes ago

Five killed in Angola landmine blast

8 minutes ago

Djokovic inspires Serbia to ATP Cup quarter-finals ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.