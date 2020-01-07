Muslims in India facing atrocities perpetrating fascist Modi: Fakhar Imam

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Monday said Muslims in India were facing atrocities and brutalities perpetrating by Indian fascist government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Monday said Muslims in India were facing atrocities and brutalities perpetrating by Indian fascist government.

International community should take notice of basic human rights violation in the occupied Kashmir and clampdown since last five month against oppressed Kashmiri, he said talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on United States and Iran conflict, he said US President Donald Trump wanted to make himself safe from impeachment and to win the upcoming presidential election there that was why he was using different tactics for the purpose.

He said Iran was a sovereign and integral country and it stood with elegantly against US in tense situation.

The chairman said Pakistan would not become a party in war between two countries and its soil would not be used against any other country.

Replying to a question, he underlined the need to follow Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah's vision of unity, faith and discipline to achieve success in our lives as it was need of the hour.